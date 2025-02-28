Diddy, Bad Boy, MTV Sued by Ex-'Making The Band' Singer Sara Rivers

Diddy's ex-"Making The Band" singer Sara Rivers is coming at his neck in a new lawsuit, and the allegations stem from her time on the popular MTV series.

In a sprawling lawsuit, obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Rivers claims the artist formerly known as Puff Daddy subjected her to mistreatment, which wound up becoming content for millions to see on TV.

The suit, filed by attorney Ariel Mitchell on behalf of Rivers, cites the infamous "cheesecake" from 'MTB2' where she and the rest of Da Band had to walk several blocks to get Diddy a sweet treat as one of the numerous incidents of abuse.

She also complains of being forced sleep in an open bay with 4 other males despite the fact she was married at the time, and says she was threatened with being ousted if she didn't comply.

The suit also names MTV, Viacom and several ex-Bad Boy employees who had a profile on the series at the time ... including Diddy's mother, Janice, and ex-assistant Fonzworth Bentley.

Sara goes on to allege Diddy acted maliciously and recklessly with her career by publicly dismantling the group while pocketing most of her show money.

She also claims Diddy sexually harassed and assaulted her, claiming he once backed her into a corner and blocked her from moving while running his hand across her breasts.

She's demanding damages from Diddy and the others.