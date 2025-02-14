Diddy Sued by Woman Claiming He Held Her Captive, Sexually Assaulted Her

The latest Diddy lawsuit comes from a model who claims he drugged her, and offered her a safe place to rest ... but then held her against her will and sexually assaulted her for hours.

The lawsuit, filed anonymously, claims Diddy and the woman met at a VIP party in 1999 which he was hosting in NYC. The first part of her allegation fits the bill of dozens of other lawsuits ... she claims he handed her a drink during the event, and she felt "extreme drowsiness" and could barely stand.

However, what allegedly happened next is slightly different ... the plaintiff claims she told him she needed to leave because she was feeling woozy, and Diddy suggested she sleep at his house, and assured her nothing would happen. She says she also told him she was married, and did not want to hook up with him.

Once back at his place, she got into a bed with her clothes on ... but he allegedly became "aggressive with unwanted physical advances." In the suit, filed by attorney Tony Buzbee, she says this went on for the next 4 hours -- continuous unwanted groping of her breasts and genitals, and penetrating her with his fingers.

Throughout the alleged assault, she says she repeatedly told him no, and desperately tried to fend off the advances. Once the drugs wore off, she claims she angrily demanded Diddy call her a cab, and she left his place.

She's suing Diddy and several of his companies, seeking damages for physical injuries and psychological harm he allegedly caused her.