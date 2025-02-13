Diddy Sued for Sexual Battery By Woman Who Claims He Forced Her to Drink, 'Take That S***'

Diddy forced a woman to consume a drink and then sexually assaulted her in a Los Angeles nightclub, telling her to "take that s***" ... at least according to a new lawsuit.

The Bad Boy Records founder is being sued by a Jane Doe who claims he sexually assaulted her in November 2016 at Club Playhouse in Los Angeles.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, the woman claims Diddy approached her in the club and offered her a drink, and when she initially refused he told her, "Bitch, I am not asking you. Drink that s*** and shut the f*** up."

The woman claims she downed the drink because Diddy scared the crap out of her with the way he forcefully slid the glass towards her.

She says after consuming the drink, Diddy placed his right arm around her in a side hug and shoved his left hand up her skirt, forcefully penetrating her with his fingers.

During the alleged assault, the woman claims Diddy told her, "Bitch I do what I want, take that s***." She claims his entourage was laughing nearby while he assaulted her.

In the docs, the woman says she was ultimately able to escape Diddy and she left the club and hailed a ride back to her hotel, where she says she felt so disoriented she needed help getting back to her room.

She claims she woke the next morning and was horrified to find bruising and a tear in and around her vagina ... which she believes is from Diddy's alleged assault.

The woman is being represented by Texas attorney, Tony Buzbee, who is suing Diddy on behalf of 120 clients ... and she's going after Diddy for damages.