Diddy Accusers' Attorneys Blast Kanye West After He Demands Jail Release

Sean "Diddy" Combs may have the full support of Kanye West demanding his release from prison ... but some of the high-profile attorneys suing Diddy have a much different take -- one that both music moguls ain't gonna like very much.

TMZ spoke with 3 lawyers -- Tony Buzbee, Lisa Bloom and Tyrone Blackburn -- who responded to Kanye's tirade on X about freeing Diddy from an NYC detention facility.

As you may know, the trio of lawyers have filed a truckload of lawsuits against Diddy on behalf of their clients for alleged rape, sex trafficking and sexual abuse that dates back decades.

Buzbee -- who represents dozens of Diddy accusers -- tells TMZ ... Combs should "absolutely not" be allowed to walk out of Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, where he's currently incarcerated awaiting trial. Diddy was arrested last September and charged in a federal indictment with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Buzbee says the issue of bail has come up several times before the federal judge in NYC ... and each time Diddy's request for bond has been rejected -- so, according to Buzbee, Diddy should stay behind bars. Of course, Diddy has denied any wrongdoing and is fighting the charges.

Tyrone Blackburn, who reps ex-Diddy producer Rodney Jones and several other accusers, believes Kanye made a "foolhardy request" asking for Combs' release. Blackburn says Kanye needs to take medication and stop exploiting his wife, while getting even more personal by saying Ye's mom is rolling over in her grave.

As for Kanye siding with Diddy, Blackburn says "birds of a feather flock together."

And that's exactly how attorney Lisa Bloom feels ... Bloom, who reps Dawn Richard and other Diddy accusers, uses the exact same phrase, "Birds of a feather," to describe the Diddy-Kanye alliance.