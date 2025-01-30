Feds Hit Diddy With New Superseding Sex Trafficking Indictment, New Alleged Victims

Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing new allegations from federal prosecutors, who've now added 2 new victims to the case ... and accused him of a much longer reign of terror.

The new filing -- known as a superseding indictment -- adds "Victim-2" and "Victim-3" ... both of whom are women. Previously the feds had only listed "Victim-1," who is clearly Diddy's ex, Cassie, based on Diddy's own attorneys connecting her to the infamous hallway beating video.

Play video content 9/16/24 TMZ.com

According to the new docs, Diddy allegedly transported all 3 women to "engage in prostitution" ... which is one of the charges he was already facing from the original indictment.

While they don't describe the exact nature of Diddy's relationship with the women, the feds say he "provided the victims with, among other things, monetary payments, career opportunities, and payment of rent and housing expenses."

The feds have also added a new detail to the racketeering conspiracy charge, as they now allege Diddy's ran that criminal enterprise from 2004 to 2024. In the previous indictment they claimed it had started in 2008.

Diddy's attorney Marc Agnifilo says, "The latest Indictment contains no new offenses. The prosecution's theory remains flawed. The government has added the ridiculous theory that two of Mr. Combs’ former girlfriends were not girlfriends at all but were prostitutes. Mr. Combs is as committed as ever to fighting these charges and winning at trial."