Diddy's Lawyers Say They Have Proof Prosecutors Directed Raid on Jail Cell

The infamous raid on Diddy's cell in a New York City jail was spearheaded by the very federal prosecutors who charged the music mogul with sex trafficking and other serious crimes -- at least according to Diddy's lawyers, who say they have the proof!

Diddy's lawyers filed new legal documents flat-out accusing Southern District of New York prosecutors of directing the November 2024 sweep of Diddy's cell with the help of Bureau of Prison correctional officers inside Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.

In the docs, Diddy's lawyers point to a meeting between BOP officials and other federal agencies on the morning of the second day of the sweep to discuss a potential search of Diddy's unit ... and they say supervisors from SDNY, including the Diddy trial team's unit chief, weighed in that a search of Diddy's cell was warranted.

Defense lawyers claim the other agencies inquired with the SDNY unit chief on whether a search of Diddy's cell was necessary.

Diddy's attorneys say the SDNY chief ordered the cell to be searched "in part because of what the Prosecution Team had learned regarding [Mr. Combs'] conduct at MDC."

Diddy's lawyers say the chief then spoke with SDNY senior leadership and they relayed that info ultimately to BOP, which conducted the search.

You may recall ... prosecutors previously said the search of MDC was planned by prison officials well in advance of his arrest and did not specifically target Diddy. Instead, they said, it was to ensure the safety and security of staff and inmates.

However, Diddy's legal team insists this isn't true and has accused the feds of raiding his jail cell to seize a bunch of privileged materials, including notes to his lawyers about his upcoming trial.