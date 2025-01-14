Diddy Says Freak-Off Tapes Show Consensual Sex With Cassie

Diddy says the "freak-off" videos the government is trying to use against him actually prove his innocence ... he says the tapes show consensual sex with Cassie and he even claims she appeared to enjoy herself.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Diddy's defense team says they've seen the 9 so-called "freak-off" videos the feds are making a big stink about ... but his attorneys say the content on the tapes amounts to "private sexual activity between fully consenting adults in a long-term relationship."

Diddy's legal team says his ex-girlfriend Cassie "not only consented, but thoroughly enjoyed herself" and "is evidently happy, dominant and completely in control." The docs reference Victim-1, who we now know is Cassie.

Prosecutors described the videos as "elaborate and produced sex performances" in the federal indictment against Diddy ... but his lawyers say the footage does NOT depict sex parties, but rather "adults having consensual sex, plain and simple."

Play video content TMZ.com

Diddy's attorneys also say the tapes were NOT secretly recorded and they push back on some of the conspiracy theories surrounding the case ... claiming, "There are no secret cameras, no orgies, no other celebrities involved, no underground tunnels, no minors, and not so much as a hint of coercion or violence."

And, get this ... Diddy claims Cassie kept the recordings on her devices for years and turned them over to the government herself ... and he's refuting the feds' position that he kept the videos as collateral. He insists the videos were not on his devices and were not seized from his home.

Diddy's attorneys say the tapes don't show any evidence of violence, coercion, threats, manipulation, drug use, excessive alcohol consumption ... and they add, "There is certainly no evidence of sex trafficking."

Diddy's said all along he's innocent ... and his legal team says the proof is on the tapes.