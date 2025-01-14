Diddy Vacationed At Fancy Wyoming Resort Months Before Arrest, Argued With Woman

Diddy made the most of his last summer as a free man ... living it up at a fancy resort in Wyoming ... but not without some drama.

The Bad Boy Records founder spent a few nights back in July at the Amangani luxury resort in Jackson Hole ... according to someone who worked at the hotel during Diddy's stay.

Diddy was traveling with a woman and another man, and we're told they spent their first day at the resort pool ... where Diddy was wearing a wetsuit with booties.

TMZ obtained a couple images from Diddy's stay ... and the place looks pretty picturesque. Diddy was hanging out on the pool deck, with the Tetons in the background.

Drama unfolded on Diddy's second day at the resort ... we're told he sat down for a bite in the hotel restaurant and reeked of marijuana.

Sounds like he had the munchies ... Diddy ordered a steak and fries, washing it down with ketchup and some San Pellegrino sparkling water.

After the meal, we're told Diddy got into a verbal argument with the woman he was traveling with ... and things were tense.

The woman was "upset" and "pissy" and she stormed off to their room after the fight ... according to the hotel employee, who notes things never got physical between Diddy and the woman.

Diddy's Wyoming vacation also included some white water rafting ... and this was all going down in the wake of the release of the infamous Cassie beating video and sexual assault allegations, which eventually led to his September arrest.

The guy's a long ways from Wyoming now ... sitting in a Brooklyn, New York, jail cell as he awaits trial.