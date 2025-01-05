Nikki Glaser Jokes Golden Globes After-Party Won't Be As Good With Diddy in Jail

Play video content CBS

Nikki Glaser says the after-party of this year's Golden Globes just won't be the same ... 'cause Diddy's locked up -- and, the baby oil won't be flowing.

The comedian kicked off the 2025 ceremony with an approximately 11-minute long monologue ... and, she couldn't help but make a few jokes about the allegations the rap producer is facing in New York City.

Check out the clip ... Glaser jokes that Zendaya's movie "Challengers" is "more sexually charged that a Diddy credit card."

The audience's response is a bit more groans than guwaffs ... but, Nikki doubles down -- joking she's upset about it too, 'cause the after-party just won't be the same without him.

Nikki adds a Stanley Tucci freak-off isn't the same as a Diddy one ... shocking Stanley who instantly starts shaking his head -- while "Conclave" costar Ralph Fiennes laughs alongside him

Stanley's an accomplished cook ... so NG adds that there will be more olive oil at the party this year than baby oil -- a reference to the alleged 1,000 bottles of baby oil the feds say they found in Diddy's homes.

As you know ... Diddy is currently locked up in MDC Brooklyn on racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.

Central to the federal government's case against Diddy are alleged "freak-off" parties where prosecutors claim Diddy had sex with multiple people while using drugs and filmed the action.

Diddy has denied all wrongdoing ... and, has claimed all of his sexual encounters over the years have been consenual. His trial is set for next May.