Diddy's Bail Denied Again, No Reasonable Assurance of Community Safety

Diddy is staying behind bars ... after a judge just ruled his bail is denied because no conditions can assure the safety of the community.

In his decision, filed Wednesday the judge in the case wrote there is a serious risk of witness tampering and direct evidence of Combs' violence ... pointing to the infamous 2016 video of Diddy beating Cassie and subsequent text messages with her.

Play video content 9/16/24 TMZ.com

In the texts, included in the judge's decision, Cassie wrote to Diddy about her injuries ... adding he was "sick for thinking it's OK to do what you've done."

The judge is also citing evidence that Diddy's violated rules about communication behind bars ... including paying other inmates to use their Phone Access Code numbers to make calls to people not on his approved contact list.

As we reported ... Diddy was in federal court last week fighting to get out of prison on a $50 million bond after he was charged with racketeering, sex trafficking and other serious offenses.

The judge adds there is "compelling evidence of Combs's propensity for violence" ... another reason to keep him locked up.

A grand jury handed down an indictment as the music mogul was arrested in September at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Midtown Manhattan and he's been incarcerated ever since.

On Friday, Diddy appeared unshackled in a New York courtroom alongside his attorneys to make his appeal to be released on bail for the fourth time.

His previous requests for bond were rejected by judges, even though Diddy not only put up his $50 million Miami Beach mansion as collateral, but also offered to be on house arrest with around-the-clock security and no contact with alleged victims or witnesses.

Two judges separately concluded Diddy posed a threat to the community if released and he was also denied bail after one of the judges raised concerns about Diddy obstructing the ongoing federal investigation and interfering with witnesses.

Worth noting ... the judge does say if Didd's trial preparations are hindered by his incarceration, then he can renew his bail appeal.