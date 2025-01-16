Wendy Williams Predicts Diddy Will Spend The Rest Of His Life in Prison

Hey Diddy, You're Never Getting Out Of Jail!!!

Wendy Williams made many shocking claims during her interview with "The Breakfast Club" this morning, and one of the biggest stunners came when she offered her dark prediction about Diddy's fate.

It all started at the end of the 30-minute discussion when host Charlamagne tha God brought up the long-held belief the disgraced music mogul got Wendy fired back in 1998 from her HOT 97 radio gig.

Wendy did not respond directly to the accusation ... but, instead, said she looks "wild" on TV before pivoting to Diddy, bluntly saying he's gonna spend the rest of his days behind bars.

She also said nobody knows what she knows about Diddy given her history with him. She ended her little Diddy tirade by declaring "Diddy done."

As everyone knows ... Diddy has been charged in a federal indictment with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

In September 2024, Diddy was arrested by federal agents inside an NYC hotel after prosecutors accused him of heading up a criminal enterprise that facilitated his abuse and sexual exploitation of women to protect his reputation and conceal his alleged criminal conduct.

In the indictment, the feds refer to “Freak-Offs” -- which are elaborate sex romps — often video recorded and spearheaded by Diddy with a male sex worker and a woman.

Diddy, of course, has denied any wrongdoing and says every sexual encounter he's ever had was consensual among adults.

Wendy, though, ain't buying it and she's making that known!