Wendy Williams Cries And Slams Conservatorship In Shocking New Interview

Play video content Power 105.1 / The Breakfast Club

Wendy Williams says her "life is f***ed up" and feels like she's trapped in a prison ... and it's all due to her being stuck in a conservatorship, despite not being "cognitively impaired."

In a rare interview, Wendy opens up about her lack of well-being on "The Breakfast Club," where she went in depth about how she's been mistreated over the past three years by her conservator, Sabrina Morrissey.

Wendy called in to the popular radio show, since she was unable to leave what's described as a "luxury prison." Wendy was joined on the call by her niece, Alex, who helped expand on Wendy's poor living conditions.

Alex says Wendy is stuck in a small room in NYC with basic necessities, including only one window which doesn't provide Wendy with enough sunlight. Wendy doubles down, saying she feels isolated and the people at the facility are, "not my cup of tea."

Another eerie detail ... Wendy says one of the few interactions she has with other people on a daily basis, is when "nursemaids" come to her room and deliver unknown pills. Charlamagne tha God followed up, telling Wendy not to take the pills, and Wendy says she's only taken two pills in her entire life.

One of the most troubling revelations ... Wendy says she is only able to use phones one-way. She can make calls to family and friends, but they are unable to call her. Additionally, she can't scroll on her phone and doesn't have a laptop or iPad.

At one point, Wendy broke down in tears about the possibility of not being with her father in Miami on his 94th birthday. Again, Wendy says she's at the hands of Morrissey when it comes to making all decisions, and it's unclear whether her travel will be approved.

Wendy also hints at being in financial straits, saying she only has $15 and her "money is in prison."

Another incredibly emotional moment, Wendy reveals her 2 beloved cats were unknowingly taken away from her. Wendy has been with her cats since she moved to NYC following her divorce ... and says she recently learned they were "sold" without her knowledge. The exact details surrounding the removal of her pets are unclear.

Despite all of this, Wendy and her niece drive the point home that Wendy's not "cognitively impaired." Alex emphasizes outsiders do not know Wendy the way her family does ... they want her freed, and able to live with dignity.