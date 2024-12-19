Wendy Williams Makes Rare Public Appearance at Son's College Graduation

Wendy Williams is dealing with her own health issues, but she's still an active mom ... making a rare public appearance to support her son at his college graduation.

The former TV talk show host was photographed out in Miami Thursday ... driving around the area on a mobility scooter in a fashionable silver and black dress.

Check out the pics ... Wendy's riding around, flanked by a couple armed guards -- a wide-eyed look on her face while driving around "The Magic City."

The main in the sand-colored suit at her side is her father, Thomas Williams Sr. ... who is keeping a watchful eye over his daughter while she navigates the city streets.

She's down in Miami at Florida International University because her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., is graduating from the school. There are also pictures from inside the graduation -- showing WW seated to watch the culmination of her son's college years.

It's a rare day out for Williams ... who it was revealed earlier this year suffers from dementia during a legal battle over the controversial documentary "Where Is Wendy Williams?"

Play video content TMZ.com

She was photographed earlier this month grinning big from the back of an SUV ... though her guardian recently claimed in court filings that the disease has left her "permanently incapacitated."