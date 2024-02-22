Wendy Williams Diagnosed with Aphasia and Dementia

Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with aphasia and dementia -- the same disorder Bruce Willis has -- and the news comes ahead of a new doc chronicling her recent troubles.

The news came down Wednesday from her care team, who blasted out a press release with what they characterized as a very personal update ... which they say is an effort to bat down rumors and speculation about her health.

Her team says everyone already knows she struggles with Graves' Disease and Lymphedema -- but they say others started to wonder what was going on in moments when Wendy would lose her train of thought or act erratically ... and now, they say it's because of this condition.

They write, "In 2023, after undergoing a battery of medical tests, Wendy was officially diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD)."

Her team here also says this ... "Wendy would not have received confirmation of these diagnoses were it not for the diligence of her current care team, who she chose, and the extraordinary work of the specialists at Weill Cornell Medicine."

They add, "Receiving a diagnosis has enabled Wendy to receive the medical care she requires."

Wendy's team goes on to say that they're revealing this about Wendy in hopes of raising awareness of these conditions she's been afflicted with -- but to also protect her from fervent gossip that's sure to kick up anew this weekend with the release of this new Lifetime doc.

The team finishes with this update on WW herself ... "Wendy is still able to do many things for herself. Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed. She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way."

