Wendy Williams Talks Health and Weight Loss, Says She's 138 Pounds

2/22/2023 7:54 AM PT
Wendy Williams has a little health update for her fans ... something she's clearly celebrating amid years of battling multiple ailments.

The former talk show host was all smiles as she stepped out Tuesday night in NYC, and as she headed in for a dinner at Fresco by Scotto she announced she'd just visited a doctor ... and found out she's now 138 lbs.

Now, we have no barometer to know if she's losing, gaining or what it means for her health -- doesn't really matter, because you can tell Wendy's definitely happy about it.

While getting snapped by photogs, she added ... "Pretty, right?"

As we reported, Wendy's been battling Graves' disease and lymphedema for a while now ... which all results in stuff like swollen limbs and an overactive thyroid. Graves' can also impact weight loss.

She joined us on "TMZ Live" last year to fill us in on all things Wendy, including a podcast she's working on launching, and how lymphedema's impacting her day-to-day life.

