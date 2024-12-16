Wendy Williams Smiling In First Sighting ... Since 'Permanently Incapacitated' Claim

Wendy Williams made a rare public appearance ... seen out and about for the first time since her guardian's claim she's "permanently incapacitated" due to early-onset dementia.

The former TV queen was all smiles, chilling in the backseat of a black SUV while grabbing an order from Sho’nuff Oysters in sunny Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The vid was shared on IG by blogger Antoine Edwards, who claimed Wendy was joined by her nephew, Travis Finnie.

This marks Wendy's first public appearance since August, when she was spotted shopping in New Jersey -- and the first since her legal guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, filed court docs claiming her mental health has deteriorated, citing early-onset dementia that’s left her "cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated."

The court filing is part of an ongoing legal battle between Morrissey, and the producers of the "Where Is Wendy Williams?" doc.

TMZ broke the story ... Morrissey filed a lawsuit back in February to stop the doc's release. Despite the legal drama, the documentary ultimately aired on Lifetime, spotlighting Wendy's struggles with alcohol -- complete with a scene where she polished off an entire bottle of vodka.

