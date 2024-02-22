Wendy Williams' Guardian Files Lawsuit Against Lifetime's Parent Company

Wendy Williams' guardian just filed a lawsuit against Lifetime's parent company -- and the timing is nothing short of suspicious, 'cause there's a doc about her from them coming out.

A woman named Sabrina Morrissey -- who says she's acting in her capacity as temporary guardian of W.W.H. (presumably Wendy Williams Hunter) -- just filed suit against A&E Television Networks, but she did it under seal ... meaning the public can't peep what exactly she's running to court for.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, there are a few clues that could indicate what this might be about ... and all signs seem point to some connection with the 'Where is Wendy Williams' 2-part doc that's dropping Saturday.

Morrissey is also seeking a temporary restraining order in her action -- again, that's often the mechanism when someone wants a judge to step in and halt a release of a film or television project. Considering the doc's release date is just a couple days away ... that would make sense, although it's impossible to tell for sure with the docs being under seal.

Morrissey is also seeking a temporary restraining order in her action -- again, that often the mechanism when someone wants a judge to step in and halt a release of a film or television project.

Now, what's interesting in the docs here is that the judge actually ordered all the docs to remain temporarily under seal -- and set a hearing date for next week to determine whether they should stay that way as the case plays out.

Of course, the Wendy doc drops this weekend ... and while the hearing on the sealing issue falls after the release date -- it's possible the court will rule on the merits of what Morrissey's asking for ... namely, injunctive relief against A&E -- while the docs are temporarily sealed. No word yet on a ruling on that front.

Play video content TMZ Studios