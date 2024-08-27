Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Wendy Williams Resurfaces For First Time In More Than A Year

Wendy Williams I'm Back After Year In The Shadows!!!

Wendy Williams is returning to public life ... resurfacing for the first time in more than a year.

The former talk show host popped up in public last week in her home state of New Jersey, shopping at a holistic wellness store in Newark with her son, Kevin Hunter Jr.

wendy williams seen in public

It's the first time we've seen Wendy in public since her dementia diagnosis ... she's smiling in a photo with the shop owner, holding shopping bags and a bunch of different colored roses.

The guy who runs the place told reporters Wendy was alert, aware, sharp, upbeat and bubbly during the visit.

FIGHTING HER OWN BATTLES
Wendy was reportedly in the market for products to help her with brain fog, mental clarity, stress and circulation ... and the store is hoping she comes back soon for more products tailored to her.

It's a super rare sighting ... Wendy has not been seen in public for well over a year ... and paparazzi last got her in March 2023 in New York City.

Wendy was diagnosed with aphasia and dementia -- the same disorder Bruce Willis has -- in February 2024 ... right before a Lifetime documentary chronicled her recent struggles.

022524_wendy_williams_kal
CAUGHT WITH VODKA
WW struggled with alcohol abuse in the doc, but now it looks like she's prioritizing her health.

