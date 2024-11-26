Wendy Williams 'Permanently Incapacitated' From Dementia Battle, Guardian Claims

Things don't sound good for Wendy Williams ... her battle with dementia has left the former talk show host "permanently incapacitated" ... at least according to her guardian.

In a new legal filing, obtained by TMZ, Wendy's guardian claims she "has been afflicted by early-onset dementia and, as a result, has become cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated."

As we reported ... Wendy was diagnosed with aphasia and dementia back in May 2023, about one year after she was placed under a legal guardianship overseeing her health and finances.

The court filing is part of a legal skirmish between Wendy's guardian Sabrina Morrissey and the "Where Is Wendy Williams?" doc.

TMZ broke the story ... Morrissey sued back in February to stop the doc from coming out. The doc was ultimately released on Lifetime and it highlighted Wendy's struggles with alcohol, including a scene where she downed an entire bottle of vodka.

In this filing, Morrissey is asking the court to redact certain portions of the case to protect Wendy's privacy ... namely, information about her health, familial relationships and finances.

We last saw Wendy in public in August ... when she went shopping at a holistic wellness store in New Jersey.

Wendy also gave an interview in early October to the Daily Mail, talking mostly about the Diddy case. The interview was not on camera.

