Diddy Coated Accuser's Body With Baby Oil Before Sexual Assaults, Lawsuit Claims

Diddy forced a male adult entertainer to coat his body with baby oil before sexually assaulting him ... and the guy says the substance made him incapacitated ... at least according to a new lawsuit.

The Bad Boy Records founder is being sued by a John Doe who claims Diddy trapped him in a "vortex of exploitation and fear" ... subjecting him to a "relentless pattern of drugging, sexual assaults, death threats, clandestine recording, blackmail and phycological manipulation."

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, the guy claims he first met Diddy in 2007 when he was working as an adult entertainer in Las Vegas. He says Diddy would hire him through an agency to dance and strip, but claims their encounters went off the rails sexually once Diddy introduced baby oil.

The man claims after applying the baby oil he would become sleepy, disoriented, confused, exhausted, drowsy, weak, sluggish and numb ... to the point where he says he unwittingly complied with Diddy's demands and was essentially coerced into sex acts.

In several encounters, the man claims Diddy squirted large amounts of baby oil onto his skin, coating his body so heavily the substance dripped off.

Among the sex acts Diddy allegedly coerced him into performing in a drowsy and confused state ... masturbation, intercourse with Diddy's female companions and ejaculation on the woman's body or mouth.

The guy claims Diddy would often closely monitor to ensure he was penetrating the woman ... by putting his face next to their genitals. He also claims Diddy once rubbed the man's semen on the woman's body and licked it off.

In the docs, the man says he always believed he would be able to resist any sexual advances going into the encounters ... but says he found himself unable to do so once Diddy applied the baby oil to his body.

He claims Diddy led him on for years with empty promises of making him a music star and blackmailed him with videos of their trysts. He says he finally worked up the courage to file a lawsuit after Cassie sued Diddy and the mogul was arrested.

Attorney Lisa Bloom, who is repping the John Doe, tells TMZ … "I am very proud to represent my brave client in this new case. We will not rest until we get justice for him."