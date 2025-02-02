Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Diddy Hospitalized in New York for Knee Pain

Diddy Hospitalized for Knee Pain

Published
Diddy Taken to Hospital from Prison
Getty

Diddy was admitted to a New York hospital last week after experiencing pain with his knee ... TMZ has confirmed.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the music mogul was taken to a Brooklyn hospital from the Metropolitan Detention Center on Thursday.

Diddy's Annual White Party Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Diddy's White Parties Launch Gallery
Getty

According to the NY Post, Diddy was at the hospital for a medical scan (MRI) because his "knee was bothering him." The rapper reportedly has a history of knee issues.

Diddy’s attorney Marc Agnifilo tells TMZ ... "I cannot comment on anything related to prisoner movements.  Also, I’m not commenting on anything related to possible medical issues."

MDC Brooklyn getty 1
Getty

As you know, Diddy is currently awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Story developing ...

related articles