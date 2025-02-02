Diddy Hospitalized in New York for Knee Pain

Diddy was admitted to a New York hospital last week after experiencing pain with his knee ... TMZ has confirmed.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the music mogul was taken to a Brooklyn hospital from the Metropolitan Detention Center on Thursday.

According to the NY Post, Diddy was at the hospital for a medical scan (MRI) because his "knee was bothering him." The rapper reportedly has a history of knee issues.

Diddy’s attorney Marc Agnifilo tells TMZ ... "I cannot comment on anything related to prisoner movements. Also, I’m not commenting on anything related to possible medical issues."

As you know, Diddy is currently awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.