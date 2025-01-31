Jason Oppenheim Weighs in On New Diddy Allegations, No Crime to Lavish GFs

Play video content TMZ.com

Jason Oppenheim is sounding off on federal prosecutors' latest allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs, saying the indictment makes it sound like it's illegal for men to lavish significant others with expensive items.

Check it out ... the "Selling Sunset" boss said his piece on Friday's "TMZ Live" -- which he co-hosted -- and questioned the case against the mogul, specifically the feds' claim Diddy provided 3 women money to cover their living expenses, and gave them career opportunities.

Jason says that sounds like prosecutors are "criminalizing half the relationships in Hollywood" ... because that's just what rich men in showbiz tend to do for GFs. He says it sounds like the prosecutors' case is pretty "thin," if that's all they have.

Diddy's attorneys have suggested exactly that in their response to the new filing.

Of course, federal prosecutors also allege Diddy transported the women -- Victims 1,2 and 3 in the indictment -- to "engage in prostitution."

If they can prove that, it's a different story, but as for the so-called sugar daddy element of the indictment, Jason says ... "If you're wealthy and you have a girlfriend and you want to take her to dinner, buy her a car, buy her a purse, buy her clothes" where's the crime?

It's entirely possible, if not likely, the U.S. attorneys in the Southern District of New York have more evidence up their sleeves they haven't revealed yet ... given their track record for winning big cases.