New Diddy Accuser Claims Sexual Assault Derailed His Singing Career

Diddy's latest accuser says his career opportunity of a lifetime turned into a horrific night ... where he was drugged and sexually assaulted by Diddy ... TMZ has learned.

An anonymous man says he was an up and coming rapper/singer in 2015, when he landed a nightclub gig in L.A., and Diddy showed up with his entourage and a ton of Ciroc bottles for the crowd ... according to a lawsuit filed Monday by attorney Tony Buzbee.

The John Doe accuser says one of Diddy's associates told him if he did well, Diddy would talk to him about possibly signing with Bad Boy Records. After his performance, he claims he was invited to a VIP section with Diddy and other "well-known" artists, many of whom were taking drugs.

While they were partying, he claims someone handed him a drink which Diddy himself had sent over -- but soon after drinking it, he quickly felt lightheaded and blacked out. He recalls seeing Diddy and co. having group sex around him as he drifted in and out of consciousness.

Play video content 9/16/24 TMZ.com

In the suit, the accuser includes a photo of a container, smaller than a pen, which he claims Diddy used to dose drinks with GHB, best known as the "date rape drug."

At some point, he says he woke up to Diddy grabbing his genitals, and believes the mogul was performing oral sex on him. The accuser says he tried to fight back, but Diddy threatened to ruin his career.

He finally made his escape when Diddy demanded he have sex with a woman in the room -- but, instead, the accuser pretended he needed to go to the bathroom ... and then bolted.

He's suing Diddy and Bad Boy Entertainment for sexual battery and conspiracy.