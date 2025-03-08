Diddy 2010 New Year's Eve Party Tape Resurfaces, With Major Celebs Attending

Play video content TMZ.com

Diddy's parties were legendary in Hollywood circles, and he looked like the king of the world in video from his 2010 New Year's party ... footage of which TMZ has just obtained.

The rapper hosted a soirée in Miami, Florida on December 31, 2009 to ring in the new decade ... and, video from the event serves as a reminder of just how popular all his bashes were.

Check out the clip ... the party is going down at a beautiful mansion with a massive pool in the backyard -- and tons of people gathered around Diddy, who's speaking to the assembled group through a P.A. system.

It's a lot of shout-outs to his famous friends ... including DJ Khaled, Chris Brown, Rick Ross, Drake and Busta Rhymes. A couple of them even appear in the video -- wishing Diddy a very happy new year straight into the camera.

Diddy chats up a woman in one of the clips who seems to be having a great time ... before breaking off the convo to dance with one of his pals.

The group lights off some sparklers when the clock strikes midnight -- and there's lots of cheering ... but, overall the party seems pretty tame.

As you know ... Diddy isn't throwing any parties these days -- he's locked up in MDC Brooklyn, a notorious federal prison on multiple charges related to alleged sex parties called "freak-offs" authorities said he threw over the years.

Diddy has denied all the allegations against him ... and, his team has fired back at civil lawsuits filed against him making a number of different allegations against him -- calling them all false.

We spoke with one of Diddy's lawyers, Teny Geragos -- she recently talked to us about the sex tapes allegedly involving Diddy ... explaining none show other celebs or minors, and basically calling civil attorney Tony Buzbee an ambulance-chaser.