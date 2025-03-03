Jay-Z Rape Accuser Defends Allegations, Claims She's Terrified of Him

I'm Terrified Of Him, But I Stand By My Claims!!!

The anonymous woman who accused Jay-Z of rape in a since dismissed lawsuit is sticking by her story ... and she says he's intimidating and terrifying her.

The Jane Doe who sued Jay-Z and Diddy for allegedly raping her when she was a 13-year-old girl doubled down on her claims in new legal docs obtained by TMZ ... and she says HOV is trying to bully her into saying her accusations are bogus.

In the docs, the woman claims she was recently approached outside her home and cornered by two people who told her they were investigators working for one of Jay's lawyers.

She claims the people tried to get her to sign an affidavit stating that her rape claims against Jay-Z were false ... but she refused.

The woman also claims the alleged investigators asked her if her attorney Tony Buzbee sought her out as a client and offered her money to pursue false claims against Jay-Z ... two allegations she says she denied.

She claims the alleged confrontation left her intimidated and terrified ... wondering how they found her when her identity had remained anonymous in media reports and legal proceedings.

The woman even claims her parents were approached by two investigators asking similar questions about Buzbee and her rape story.

Jay-Z's accuser sued him late last year for allegedly drugging and raping her way back in 2000, but last month she filed documents in federal court to voluntarily dismiss the suit with prejudice, meaning it can't be refiled. All the while, Jay vehemently denied the allegations.

In the new docs, she reveals she decided to drop the claim because she was frightened by the reaction from Jay-Z and his supporters ... she says she feared she would be publicly outed and subjected to public attacks.