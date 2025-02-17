Jay-Z and Beyoncé All Smiles After His Rape Accuser Dismisses Lawsuit

Jay-Z and Beyoncé look like a weight has been lifted from their shoulders .... because they were all smiles in their first public appearance since his rape accuser dismissed her lawsuit.

The power couple ventured out for dinner Sunday night in New York City, grinning from ear to ear outside the famous Italian restaurant Cipriani.

It's the first time we've seen HOV and Bey since the unnamed woman accusing him and Diddy of rape filed legal docs in federal court to voluntarily dismiss her lawsuit against the music moguls.

As we reported ... Jay-Z told us the false allegations caused him, Beyoncé, their kids and their family trauma ... but it looks like they were feeling better 48 hours later ... just check out the photos.

Beyoncé stood out with her platinum blonde hair, skirt and black blazer ... and Jay-Z was rocking his signature beanie as part of an all-black look.

The lawsuit featured claims from an anonymous woman who alleged Jay-Z and Diddy raped her when she was 13 ... but the suit was riddled with inconsistencies, and Jay always maintained his innocence.