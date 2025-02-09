Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jay-Z Has Fun with Daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi on Super Bowl Sidelines

Jay-Z Super Bowl Sideline Shenanigans W/ Blue & Rumi!!!

Published
Jay Z, Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter at Super Bowl LIX
Launch Gallery
GIRL DAD Launch Gallery
Shutterstock Premier

Jay-Z was deep in girl dad mode … goofing around with Blue Ivy and Rumi on the sidelines ahead of the big Super Bowl showdown!

Check out these wholesome snaps … Mama Beyoncé was MIA at New Orleans' Caesars Superdome on Sunday, but 13-year-old Blue Ivy and 7-year-old Rumi were all smiles, striking poses with dad.

blue ivy jay z rumi carter
Shutterstock Premier

Jay-Z was on full-on photographer duty for his girl … snapping pics of Blue as she leaped into the air looking like the spitting image of her superstar mom.

blue ivy jay z rumi carter
Shutterstock Premier

Beyoncé and Jay's little son Sir was a no-show too -- so looks like he was having some extra bonding time with mama.

blue ivy jay z rumi carter
Shutterstock Premier

As for Jay-Z, he was clearly the ultimate sideline MVP for his girls!

related articles