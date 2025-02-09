Jay-Z Has Fun with Daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi on Super Bowl Sidelines

Jay-Z was deep in girl dad mode … goofing around with Blue Ivy and Rumi on the sidelines ahead of the big Super Bowl showdown!

Check out these wholesome snaps … Mama Beyoncé was MIA at New Orleans' Caesars Superdome on Sunday, but 13-year-old Blue Ivy and 7-year-old Rumi were all smiles, striking poses with dad.

Jay-Z was on full-on photographer duty for his girl … snapping pics of Blue as she leaped into the air looking like the spitting image of her superstar mom.

Beyoncé and Jay's little son Sir was a no-show too -- so looks like he was having some extra bonding time with mama.