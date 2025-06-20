Chris Brown Pleads Not Guilty in Bottle-Throwing Attack in UK

Chris Brown was back in court Friday morning to answer a charge related to his alleged 2023 bottle-throwing incident at a London club.

The rapper showed up at Southwark Crown Court in the British capital and was greeted by a sea of fans and photographers outside.

Sporting a blue suit and black tie, Chris was all business as he stepped out of his SUV and walked inside the courthouse without uttering a word.

During the hearing, Chris pled not guilty to attempting to cause grievous bodily harm for allegedly chucking a bottle at Abraham Diaw inside London's Tape nightclub in February 2023. His alleged accomplice, Omololu Akinlolu, also pled not guilty to the same charge.

Brown was not required to enter a plea to charges of assaulting Diaw to cause him bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon – the bottle – in a public place.

Last month, Chris was arrested and jailed in connection with the alleged assault after he flew into the United Kingdom for his "Breezy Bowl XX" tour.

A judge later released Chris on conditional bail after he turned over his passport and paid 5 million in British pounds as a security fee, which translates to $6.7 million in American dollars.

As part of his bail conditions, Chris must return to court for his hearings, and if he doesn't, then he could forfeit the security fee.

Meanwhile, Chris has continued his international tour with the court giving him access to his passport while traveling to various shows throughout Europe to honor his commitments.