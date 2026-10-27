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Sahara Ray's Body Released to Her Family After Shocking Death

Sahara Ray Body Released to Family

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
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Sahara Ray's body has been released to her family a little over a week after her tragic death, TMZ has learned.

As you know, the 34-year-old died last weekend "surrounded by family at the hospital."

Remembering Sahara Ray
Launch Gallery
Remembering Sahara Ray Launch Gallery

The model's autopsy has been completed, but there is still no word yet on the official cause of death.

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As we previously reported, that's been deferred by the L.A. County Medical Examiner's Office pending toxicology results.

Her ex, Mod Sun, posted a touching tribute to Sahara on social media, calling her "pure magic."

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