Model Sahara Ray's Autopsy Complete, Body Ready For Release

Model Sahara Ray's autopsy has been completed ... but investigators are still working to determine how she died.

Sahara's cause of death has been deferred by the L.A. County Medical Examiner's Office ... according to records obtained by TMZ ... as officials wait for toxicology results.

The ME's office says her body is ready for release following their examination.

As we reported ... the Australian swimwear designer died on Sunday "surrounded by family at the hospital." She was only 34.

As TMZ first reported, in 2024, Sahara's former roommate, Chloe Spence, previously claimed in a restraining order petition that the model was in an "intoxicated delusional state" on multiple occasions ... and was taking Xanax without having a prescription.

In Chloe's filing ... she alleged that Sahara charged at her, grabbed her face, and even dug her nails into her skin by her eyebrow.

However ... sources told TMZ the two former roommates buried the hatchet and that Chloe was with Sahara's family at her bedside as she died.