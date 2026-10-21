Sahara Ray's Mom Shares Heartbreaking Post After Shocking Death

Sahara Ray's mom seems to be trying to get close to her late daughter ... telling fans she put on one of her little girl's outfits, broke down in tears -- and scrolled through loving posts in her daughter's honor.

Gretchen Gia Bach shared a pic of her legs and feet to her Instagram story early Wednesday morning ... writing she was simply "laying [sic] on top of an Airbnb bed somewhere in L.A. at 1 A.M. wearing Sahara's clothes and sobbing as I read and repost the love letters and tributes to my first born [sic] daughter."

She followed up that post with what she must've been looking through ... sharing a series of sweet photos -- both professional and more intimate.

One photo asks for fans and friends to share memories of Sahara so that her daughter, Snow, who was born at a Los Angeles hospital back in January.

We broke the story ... Sahara's family revealed to us she passed away at a hospital on Sunday evening. They have not yet released a cause of death.

Sahara's sister -- Ruby -- also posted about her ... calling her a "force of nature" whose larger-than-life personality made her impossible to forget.