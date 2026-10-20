Sahara Ray's Baby Daddy Revealed After Her Death

Sahara Ray's baby daddy has been identified ... and we also know more about their daughter, Snow.

According to Snow's birth certificate, obtained by TMZ, the father is 38-year-old Michael Bradley Dow.

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We also now know Snow was born at 12:19 AM on January 27 in a Los Angeles hospital.

TMZ broke the story ... Sahara passed away Sunday night in a hospital surrounded by friends and loved ones.

Sahara announced she had given birth to Snow earlier this year, but she never revealed the child's father.

Sahara's official cause of death is still unclear ... though in 2024, Sahara opened up about her battle with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that left her partially paralyzed following a serious car accident.