Kansas Soccer Field Incident: Driver Gave Hours Long Statement To Cops

The woman who drove her pickup truck onto a youth soccer field in Kansas, leaving two people dead and 10 others injured, spent hours with police after the deadly incident ... giving them a recorded statement and answering questions before walking free ... TMZ has learned.

Andrew Ford, a spokesperson for Wichita PD, tells TMZ ... the female motorist was detained and interviewed by investigators for several hours after she allegedly plowed into a bunch of people with her truck during a Saturday afternoon game at Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita.

Ford says investigators asked questions about what happened and the woman answered them. He also says the woman was cooperative and gave a recorded statement before she was released.

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She has not been charged ... pending the results of toxicology tests and a mechanical examination of the truck.

Ford declined to go into specifics, citing the ongoing probe. But Ford did say investigators are looking at all possibilities to determine why the 34-year-old woman allegedly plowed into so many people ... including speeding, mechanical failure, and driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

In addition, police have identified the two people killed as 6-year-old Cole Adrian and 35-year-old Nicholas Schafer. Ten other people were injured, including five children -- two 5-year-olds, two 8-year-old boys and a 9-year-old girl. Five adults between the ages of 28 and 68 also sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not identified the driver because she has not been arrested or charged. The Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office said it plans to conduct an initial review of the case "later this week."