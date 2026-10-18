Kansas Mom Who Drove Truck Into Youth Soccer Game, Killing 2, Released Without Charges

The woman who plowed her pickup truck into a youth soccer game in Kansas, killing 2 people and injuring 10 others, has been released from custody ... and she hasn't been charged with a crime.

Wichita police say the 34-year-old driver was released after investigators interviewed more than 30 witnesses and consulted with prosecutors ... though the investigation is far from over.

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Cops are now awaiting toxicology results and a mechanical examination of the truck ... as they work to determine what caused Saturday's horrifying crash at the Stryker Sports Complex.

Police also identified the two people killed as 6-year-old Adrian Cole and 35-year-old Nicholas Schafer, both from McPherson, Kansas. The two were not related and died at the scene.

Ten others were injured, including five children -- two 5-year-olds, two 8-year-old boys and a 9-year-old girl. Five adults between the ages of 28 and 68 were also hurt, though police say none of the injuries were critical.

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An additional 61-year-old woman was hospitalized after experiencing medical complications unrelated to injuries from the crash.

As TMZ previously reported ... the woman was parked near the soccer fields Saturday afternoon when her Chevrolet pickup suddenly drove onto the grass, striking children and adults.

Two of her children were inside the truck at the time, while another was playing soccer on a different field at the complex.

Kansas Youth Soccer issued a statement on the "devastating" event -- and the city canceled all events at the complex until further notice and asked anyone with photos or video of the incident to submit them to investigators.

Police say the driver was interviewed after investigators spoke with witnesses, including the two children who were in her truck.

Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan called the tragedy an unimaginable loss, saying what should've been an afternoon of kids playing soccer and families spending time together ended in heartbreak.