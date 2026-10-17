Late Influencer James Wehr's Car Catches Fire in Storage After Crash, on Video

Play video content Video: James Wehr Fire Irvine PD

James Wehr's car -- the one that crashed, killing both him and a woman named Lexi Kramer -- caught fire suddenly while in storage ... according to cops.

The Irvine Police Department revealed Saturday ... the front of the car "spontaneously ignited at a secured tow facility in Costa Mesa" that stores collision vehicles for IPD.

New video shows the fire slowly building ... starting as a few sparks before becoming an all-out blaze. Smoke fills the storage garage and blocks out the camera.

IPD states the collision, separation of the vehicle and fire caused damage to the car's structure and electrical system ... which may have played a role in this bizarre ignition. Costa Mesa Fire and Rescue is investigating the blaze; arson is not suspected.

As we reported ... James died in a fiery car crash last month in Irvine, California, after his McLaren crashed into a tree. Video of the incident showed the car going over wet pavement.

Play video content Video: James Wehr’s Deadly Crash Captured on Camera in Fiery Video TMZ.com

James -- who cops say was driving -- hit the brakes ... but the car veered right, directly into a tree ... going up in a fiery explosion.