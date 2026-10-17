Late Influencer James Wehr's Car Catches Fire in Storage After Crash, on Video
James Wehr Car Involved in Fatal Crash Ignites in Storage, Video
James Wehr's car -- the one that crashed, killing both him and a woman named Lexi Kramer -- caught fire suddenly while in storage ... according to cops.
The Irvine Police Department revealed Saturday ... the front of the car "spontaneously ignited at a secured tow facility in Costa Mesa" that stores collision vehicles for IPD.
New video shows the fire slowly building ... starting as a few sparks before becoming an all-out blaze. Smoke fills the storage garage and blocks out the camera.
IPD states the collision, separation of the vehicle and fire caused damage to the car's structure and electrical system ... which may have played a role in this bizarre ignition. Costa Mesa Fire and Rescue is investigating the blaze; arson is not suspected.
As we reported ... James died in a fiery car crash last month in Irvine, California, after his McLaren crashed into a tree. Video of the incident showed the car going over wet pavement.
James -- who cops say was driving -- hit the brakes ... but the car veered right, directly into a tree ... going up in a fiery explosion.
James and Lexi were apparently in some sort of relationship ... though her family says he misled her about the status of his marriage to his wife, Emma. Emma has retained an accident attorney after James' death.