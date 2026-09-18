Car Influencer James Wehr Cited For Speeding Over a Year Before Fatal Crash

Influencer James Wehr got into trouble for speeding over a year before his fatal car crash, TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained court docs showing James was pulled over in Westminster, California, miles away from the site of his death.

The records show that on February 7, 2025, James was cited for driving 75 mph in a 65 mph zone. James was driving a 2017 black Audi.

In the months before his death, James was cited for driving the Audi without a front license plate, having an expired license, not having a front license plate and tinted windows.

Play video content Video: James Wehr’s Deadly Crash Captured on Camera in Fiery Video TMZ.com

As TMZ previously reported, James died on September 13 in Irvine, California, at the age of 27. His passenger was a 22-year-old woman, Alexis "Lexi" Kramer.

TMZ obtained video of the crash showing James appear to slide on water … hitting the brakes … and driving straight into a tree … leading to his 2017 McLaren exploding in flames.