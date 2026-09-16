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James Wehr Was Pulled Over For Loud Exhaust Before Fatal Car Crash

James Wehr Pulled Over for Loud Exhaust Before Fiery Crash

By TMZ Staff
Published
James Wehr instagram 2

James Wehr was pulled over by local cops just hours before his death ... and we've now learned the reason why.

A spokesperson for the Newport Beach Police Department tells TMZ ... on Saturday at 7:21 PM, an officer "observed a vehicle with a loud exhaust and conducted a traffic stop."

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FLAMES OF FATALITY
Video: James Wehr’s Deadly Crash Captured on Camera in Fiery Video
TMZ.com

We're told the stop resulted in a warning issued to the driver, and he was sent on his way.

Just 5 hours later -- shortly after midnight early Sunday morning -- James' 2019 McLaren crashed. He and the passenger, Alexis "Lexi" Kramer, were both killed.

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James was married, and Lexi was not his wife. Lexi's family says he hid the true nature of his marriage from Lexi ... allegedly telling her he was getting a divorce.

We obtained video of the shocking crash ... which shows James lose control of the car and crash into a tree ... igniting a huge fireball.

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Police are investigating the crash.

James was 27 and Lexi was 22.

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