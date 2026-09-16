Drake Gets Hot Topic Makeover With His 'Goth Baddie'

My Goth Baddie Has Me Going Emo!!!

Drake's switching up the drip ... and it's straight out of Hot Topic ... as he takes a cue from his goth baddie.

The rapper switched up his whole look alongside Pinkchyu for the "Princess" music video, which played during his "FOMO" stream Tuesday night, and this isn't the Champagne Papi we're used to seeing.

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In the clip, Pinkchyu gives Drizzy a head-to-toe makeover ... and he comes out rocking an all-black fit complete with a spiked choker, baggy pants, and boots.

The two then stroll hand-in-hand through the mall after hitting up Hot Topic and later walk through a park and attend an intimate Medieval Times show ... with Drake fully committing to the goth aesthetic.

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Of course, Pinkchyu's been pulling Drake deeper into her world for weeks.

As TMZ previously reported, last month she won his viral dating challenge, even getting him to bark like a good boy.

Pinchyu later told us Drake was making good on his promise to buy her mom a house.

Drake and Pinkchyu then linked up again in Toronto, where he rented out Casa Loma for a private date complete with sushi, drinks, and the castle largely to themselves.