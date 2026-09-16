Lindsay Clancy Hires Karen Read's Attorney to Try and Get Murder Case Dismissed

Lindsay Clancy's bringing in some big guns to try and get her case dismissed ... because it looks like she's tapped Karen Read's lawyer for the job.

Attorney Martin Weinberg filed a "notice of limited appearance" with Plymouth Superior Court on Tuesday ... to fight to dismiss her case on the grounds of double jeopardy, The Boston Globe reports.

Weinberg previously argued to have Read's case tossed after her first trial -- for the alleged killing of her boyfriend, John O'Keefe -- ended in a mistrial. The judge shot him down, but Karen was ultimately acquitted.

And as you know, Lindsay's trial also ended in a mistrial ... after an 11-1 hung jury couldn't come to a unanimous verdict on whether she was guilty of murdering her three kids.

Both trials played out in Massachusetts.

Lindsay's defense lawyer, Kevin Reddington, recently told CBS Mornings that he's planning to file a motion to dismiss, and plans to argue the grounds for double jeopardy on Sept. 29.

And based on this new filing ... it seems like Reddington's gonna have some heavy-hitting backup for his day in court.