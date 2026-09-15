Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror's Brother Says Religion Didn't Influence His Vote

The brother of the Lindsay Clancy holdout juror is speaking out ... and he believes religion was NOT a factor in his sibling's decision to single-handly prevent a unanimous not guilty verdict.

He told The Post his brother didn't let his Catholic faith influence his judgment, saying ... "I don't think religion had anything to do with it."

The juror's brother insisted ... "He looked at the case, and he made the call. For me, that's how I would do it. I would just listen to the case with all the evidence, and go from there."

But he tells the outlet the media attention has caused their family problems, saying they "cannot leave the house" and the phone calls have been relentless.

He said ... "They are leaving notes at my mother's house. They won't leave us alone and we don't know anything."

The man says he had no clue his brother was even serving on the jury for the high-profile murder trial ... "We didn't know. That's why I was shocked. He didn't tell us anything."

As you know, a bombshell report last week revealed the holdout juror was once arrested on domestic violence allegations, had an active restraining order against him and was trying to be evicted from his home.