Ron DeSantis Accuses Media of Smear Campaign Against Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror

The Media's Trying To Smear the Lindsay Clancy Holdout!!!

Ron DeSantis is defending the Lindsay Clancy holdout in the wake of a bombshell report that revealed a history of alleged domestic violence and an active restraining order.

The Florida governor took to X on Friday to accuse the media of launching a smear campaign against the juror.

He wrote ... "A man objected to allowing a woman to kill her three young kids and get away with it, so NBC is trying to smear that juror, whose identity should be protected. Another low for legacy media."

DeSantis went on to say the juror is welcome in Florida ... even offering him asylum if he feels like he's being "harassed."

The juror -- who single-handedly prevented a unanimous not guilty verdict -- was previously charged with assault after allegedly grabbing his then-wife by the throat and throwing her into a dresser ... according to a report by NBC10.

The report says that charge was later dismissed, and the couple ultimately divorced.

The reported charges are especially alarming considering fellow juror Nick Dargie previously told ABC News that the unnamed holdout once used a water bottle to mimic how Clancy's kids were strangled.