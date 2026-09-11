Lindsay Clancy's Lawyer Says Ted Cruz's Comments on Murder Case Are 'Despicable'

Lindsay Clancy's lawyer Kevin Reddington is clapping back at Ted Cruz after the Senator called his client a "monster" ... blasting Ted for rage-baiting and calling him "despicable."

The beef started when Ted told Newsmax's Rob Finnerty last week that Clancy "didn't just murder" her 3 children ... she "slowly, deliberately, systematically used exercise bands to strangle the life out of one after the other, after the other."

Play video content Video: Kevin Reddington Defends Patrick Clancy CBS

As you can guess, Reddington ... who publicly implored President Trump for a pardon even though it's a state case, not federal ... wasn't going to take this lying down.

In a statement released Thursday to the New Haven Register, Reddington tore into Ted ... "Senator Cruz, you, sir, are despicable. You clearly do not come close to understanding the basic concept of postpartum psychosis. Quite frankly, that is not surprising."

Calling Ted's comments "reprehensible," Clancy's attorney added ... "You obviously do not know the first thing about mental health or the woeful state of medical and psychiatric care in our country. Instead of making a rational observation, you call for her execution."

Oh, and if Ted wants to hash this out in person, Reddington added ... "You know where to find me."

Prosecutors charged Clancy with 3 counts of murder for allegedly strangling her 3 kids ... 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan. She tried to die by suicide by jumping out of a second-story window at her home, but she wound up paralyzed and confined to a wheelchair.

The judge declared a mistrial in her case after the jury couldn't reach a unanimous verdict ... and now she wants a judge to find her not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility.