Tyra Banks: I Want To See Former Pals Miss J & Jay Manuel’s Unedited Netflix Interviews

Tyra Banks wants to see exactly what her former friends Miss J and Jay Manuel said about her to Netflix ... even the parts that didn't air on the documentary about America's Next Top Model ... TMZ has learned.

In court docs, obtained by TMZ, the supermodel raises questions about producers' claim that the final doc released on Netflix was the product of "ordinary editorial decisions."

Tyra is suing the producers for defamation and seeking unspecified damages … claiming the producers only used 16 minutes of her 3-hour interview … and manipulated the footage to push a false narrative.

One of the claims Tyra took issue with was that she exploited a contestant's sexual assault on the show.

In the doc, Tyra said she didn't want to talk in detail about the incident ... "It's a little difficult for me to talk about production because that's not my territory."

In her suit, Tyra said she had no idea Shandi considered the incident a sexual assault or that she was even going to be in the doc. Tyra said it made it look like she couldn't remember the story of a woman who claimed to be assaulted on 'ANTM.'

In her new filing, Tyra said she's entitled to get the unedited interview footage of not only her own interview, but also those of Jay Manuel, Jay Alexander aka Miss J, and Nigel Barker … who all worked on the popular series.

Tyra and Miss J were especially close. In the doc, Miss J claimed they were dealing with health issues but had not heard from Tyra.