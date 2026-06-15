Adrianne Curry Reacts to Tyra Banks' Defamation Lawsuit Against Netflix

Now You Know How We Feel ...

Tyra Banks is getting a taste of her own medicine, and it's laughable she doesn't like it ... at least that's what Adrianne Curry is implying.

Here's the deal ... Tyra's suing Netflix for defamation, saying the streaming service used only a fraction of her 3-hour interview "to support a false and defamatory narrative" in its docuseries, "Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model."

Play video content Video: 'ANTM' Winner Adrianne Curry Weighs In After Tyra Banks Sues Netflix Over Docuseries

But the original 'ANTM' winner went on social media Sunday to point out that's exactly what Tyra did to all of the contestants on her show, saying ... "I read that Tyra Banks is suing Netflix because she didn't like being edited."

Adrianne laughed before adding ... "Bitch, for real girl?"

She captioned the post ... "Welcome to the party, pal."

The irony here ... edits on 'Top Model' were the central point of the docuseries, which showed how contestants' personal traumas were exploited and misrepresented ... while their professional careers tanked because they weren't supported after the show.

Central to the Netflix doc was the story of Cycle 2 contestant Shandi Sullivan, who says she was sexually assaulted on camera. Her storyline was edited and presented to the world as a cheating scandal.

In the lawsuit, Tyra specifically mentions the Shadi situation, saying ... "The implication is devastating and deliberate: that Tyra Banks cannot even remember the story of the woman who was assaulted on her show."