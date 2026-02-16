Adrianne Curry-Rhode Comes to Tyra Banks' Defense Amid New 'ANTM' Backlash

Play video content X/@AdrianneCurry

If you're looking for an apology from Tyra Banks for "America's Next Top Model's" controversial practices, you'll be waiting a long time ... and Adrianne Curry-Rhode loves that about her.

Adrianne, who won the first cycle of the '00s reality competition, shared a video Monday saying that Tyra "will not bend the knee and I respect that."

The way Adrianne sees it ... Tyra genuinely is not sorry, so why should she apologize?

"What? Do you want her to lie? Lie and say how bad she feels?" Adrianne asked.

As you know ... 'ANTM' is back in the zeitgeist lately because of the new Netflix docuseries, "Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model."

In the docuseries, old transgressions are dug up ... perhaps most notably, Shandi Sullivan's traumatic experience, which was filmed on the show.

While 'ANTM' seemed to frame Shandi's "drunk shower sex" as an act of infidelity on Shandi's part, Shandi says it was sexual assault.

Tyra has basically passed blame onto other producers, but according to Adrianne ... at least Tyra's not being fake.