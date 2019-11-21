'ANTM' Contestant Dustin McNeer Arrested for Domestic Assault

Exclusive

Dustin McNeer -- best known for appearing on cycle 22 of "America's Next Top Model" -- has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman believed to be his girlfriend ... TMZ has learned.

Cops arrested McNeer Wednesday in Charlotte, NC after a 21-year-old woman reported him for domestic assault the day before ... according to police docs.

The model turned bodybuilder was booked on 2 misdemeanor charges -- one count of assault on a female, and one count of injury to personal property. Sources close to the situation tell us the female is McNeer's GF.

Cops say she told them the incident happened on November 8, and she suffered minor injuries, but did not get any medical treatment. She also claims her iPhone was also damaged during the alleged confrontation.

McNeer's being held on a $500 bond.