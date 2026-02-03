Former 'ANTM' Star Lisa D'Amato Brands Tyra Banks a 'Slimy Little Snake'

Play video content TMZ.com

Former "America's Next Top Model" star Lisa D'Amato ain't smizing no more ... she's using some very choice words to describe Tyra Banks while accusing her of trying to one-up her with a new Netflix doc tied to the infamous modelling series.

Lisa was on "TMZ Live" Tuesday ... labeling Tyra a "slimy little snake" and claiming that even though she isn’t officially listed as producer on "Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model," she’s all over it BTS to soften accusations of mistreatment while dodging accountability.

It gets messier... Lisa claims Tyra caught wind of her own 'ANTM' exposé set to air on E! in March -- and rushed to lock down Netflix so she could get her version out first on Feb 16th.

We pointed out that shows like "The Biggest Loser," "Dance Moms," and "America's Next Top Model" have all faced similar abuse claims from their head honchos ... and asked why Lisa signed on in the first place, especially after watching earlier cycles before joining S5 and later winning "All Stars" in 2011.

Lisa came in hot, breaking down how the show really worked behind the scenes ... saying "All Stars" was the scariest thing she’s ever done, but also something she’s proud of for chasing her dream.