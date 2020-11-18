'ANTM' Model Toccara Jones Says The Pope and Drake Both Like Booty Pics

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Toccara Jones has no problem with Pope Francis double-tapping a pic of a bootylicious model -- allegedly -- and thinks all clergy should be free to explore their feelings ... like a certain rapper.

The former "America's Next Top Model" star had a good time with us poking fun at the Pope over his official Instagram account appearing to 'like' model Natalia Garibotto's racy photo.

Toccara thinks the Supreme Pontiff was liking a lot more than Natalia's Catholic school-themed attire ... she says he was down with the thiccness.

In that way, the popular plus-sized model tells us His Holiness has a lot in common with Drake ... who's also known to go double-tapping on big booties.