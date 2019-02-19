'ANTM' Star J Alexander Slams Burberry's Hoodie with a Noose

'ANTM' Star J Alexander Get Some Rope for Burberry!!! Noose Hoodie is Too Much

EXCLUSIVE

J Alexander is blasting Burberry for showcasing a hoodie with a noose around the neck ... saying the people who gave it the green light are the ones who should be hanged!

We got the famed "American's Next Top Model" coach Tuesday at LAX, and he didn't hold back in his criticism of Burberry's design from London Fashion Week.

As you might know ... Burberry apologized after getting tons of backlash for showcasing the noose hoodie, calling it a mistake and insensitive. Even the model who was forced to wear the hoodie is speaking out, saying "suicide is not fashion."

But, on the heels of racist blunders from Gucci and Prada, Miss J ain't havin' it!

You gotta see his call for Burberry to be brought to fashion justice. Basically, he thinks the brand deserves a taste of its own medicine -- but he says in his own VERY colorful way.

Just watch.