Miss J Alexander Open To Reconnecting With Tyra Banks Despite No Visits Since Stroke

MIA Since Stroke, But We Can Salvage Relationship

Tyra Banks still hasn't reached out to Miss J Alexander as he recovers from a stroke ... but the door is open for them to repair a broken relationship.

Sources with knowledge tell TMZ ... Miss J holds no ill will or animosity towards Tyra, despite not getting a visit or hearing from her after his stroke.

We're told Miss J is open to fixing things, as long as Tyra reaches out to him ... and he remains hopeful they can reconcile.

Miss J and Tyra go way back ... he's known Tyra since the "America's Next Top Model" creator was only 17.

As we first reported, Miss J said last month he was still waiting on a visit from Tyra and was hurt by the neglect. Other celebs who visited him after the stroke included Angela Bassett, Alfre Woodard, George Lopez, and his former 'ANTM' cohosts Jay Manuel and Nigel Barker.